Coach Kliff Kingsburry said Wednesday that Peters (kneecap) is done for the year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Peters has been a regular starter along Arizona's defensive line since joining the team back in 2016, but a torn patellar tendon sustained during last Sunday's win over the Bills will now end his season prematurely. The 32-year-old is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.