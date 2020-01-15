Play

Peters accrued 38 tackles (19 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 16 games during the 2019 campaign.

Peters hasn't been known for significant output during his nine-year career, averaging 2.1 tackles per game and recording 17 sacks in 129 contests. No matter, he's on the heels of his most productive two-year stretch as a pro -- 88 tackles and five sacks in 31 outings -- and turns 32 years old in June. On the final year of his deal in 2020, Peters is incentivized to keep up the pace for one last big contract.

