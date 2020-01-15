Peters accrued 38 tackles (19 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 16 games during the 2019 campaign.

Peters hasn't been known for significant output during his nine-year career, averaging 2.1 tackles per game and recording 17 sacks in 129 contests. No matter, he's on the heels of his most productive two-year stretch as a pro -- 88 tackles and five sacks in 31 outings -- and turns 32 years old in June. On the final year of his deal in 2020, Peters is incentivized to keep up the pace for one last big contract.