Cardinals' Corey Peters: Will miss Week 12
Peters (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The absence will mark Peters second straight, while he continues to recover from a high-ankle sprain. Rodney Gunter will presumably fill in for the 29-year-old nose tackle.
More News
-
Cardinals' Corey Peters: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Corey Peters: Nursing high-ankle sprain•
-
Cardinals' Corey Peters: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Corey Peters: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Corey Peters: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Corey Peters: Sustains knee injury Sunday•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...