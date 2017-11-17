Peters (ankle) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Peters was revealed to be dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so him not playing this week isn't surprising. It will be the first missed game of the season for the 29-year-old, with Rodney Gunter the next man up at nose tackle for the Cardinals.

