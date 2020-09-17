site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Curtis Riley: Inks deal in desert
RotoWire Staff
Sep 17, 2020
Riley signed a contract with the Cardinals on Thursday.
Riley was cut by the Steelers on Sept. 9, despite making the initial roster out of training camp. The 28-year-old racked up 34 tackles (27 solo) and a fumble recovery across all 16 games last season for the Raiders. He'll add some depth in the secondary, however, his addition won't likely affect the defense much.
