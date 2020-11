The Cardinals elevated Foster to it's 53-man roster via the practice squad for Thursday's game against Seattle, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Foster was called up to the 53-man roster for the fifth time this season, as he's suited up in four games prior to Thursday, rushing once with most of his work coming on special teams. With Kenyan Drake (ankle) expected to suit up Thursday, Foster will likely stick to a special teams role for Week 11.