Cardinals' D.J. Foster: Bumps to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Dec 19, 2020
Cardinals signed Foster from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Foster looks set to make his sixth straight appearance during Sunday's game against the Eagles. With Chase Edmonds (ankle) listed as questionable, he could get an opportunity for expanded reserve duties.
