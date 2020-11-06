Coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested Foster could serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 running back Sunday against the Dolphins, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With Kenyan Drake (ankle) ruled out, Chase Edmonds figures to get the start and handle a large workload. The Cardinals have rookies Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward on their active roster, but it sounds like Kingsbury wants the more experienced Foster to be called up from the practice squad for Sunday. The 26-year-old running back has seen most of his NFL playing time on passing downs and special teams, taking 13 carries for 43 yards and 18 catches for 135 yards in 18 regular-season games.