Cardinals' D.J. Foster: Could help with rushing load
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians suggested that Foster could help with the rushing workload if Adrian Peterson (neck) isn't available Sunday against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.
Foster spent the past two weeks sharing passing-down snaps with Kerwynn Williams, who initially was expected to miss the upcoming game due to cracked ribs. While it turns out Williams will play through his injury, starting running back Adrian Peterson (neck) didn't practice all week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Foster played some wideout at ASU and is mostly known for his pass-catching skills, but he nonetheless could factor into the rushing attack if Peterson is absent or limited. If nothing else, Williams would take on the bulk of the early down work, which in turn would free up a few more snaps for Foster in passing situations.
