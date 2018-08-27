Cardinals' D.J. Foster: Diagnosed with ACL tear
Foster (knee) has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Foster suffered the injury in Sunday's preseason game against Dallas and will now miss the entire 2018 season. He was competing with T.J. Logan for the No. 3 spot at running back, behind David Johnson and fourth-round rookie Chase Edmonds. The injury moves Logan closer to a roster spot, with potential for a committee role in the event of a Johnson injury. The Cardinals would be wise to check out the free-agent scrap heap after cutdown day.
