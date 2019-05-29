Foster (knee) rode a stationary bike during Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Foster missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL he suffered late last August. Now roughly 9 months removed from the injury, the 25-year-old appears to be right on schedule in his recovery and seemingly has a good chance of being ready to go for training camp. At that time, Foster will compete with Chase Edmonds, T.J. Logan and a slew of undrafted rookies for slotting under David Johnson.

