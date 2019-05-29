Cardinals' D.J. Foster: Easing back into action
Foster (knee) rode a stationary bike during Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Foster missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL he suffered late last August. Now roughly 9 months removed from the injury, the 25-year-old appears to be right on schedule in his recovery and seemingly has a good chance of being ready to go for training camp. At that time, Foster will compete with Chase Edmonds, T.J. Logan and a slew of undrafted rookies for slotting under David Johnson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football busts list.
-
Available RB, WR, TE opportunity
Heath Cummings looks at positional opportunity rates to determine which teams have the biggest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Cooper 'main vein' of Dallas pass attack
Amari Cooper's Fantasy value improved after being traded to the Cowboys last season. Jamey...
-
What to know from rookie camps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...