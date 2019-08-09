Foster (knee) netted minus-2 yards on three rushes during Thursday's preseason game against the Chargers.

Foster spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserve due to a torn ACL, so his participation in Thursday's game is a positive step despite a lack of production. The 25-year-old running back is competing with Chase Edmonds, T.J. Logan, Dontae Strickland and Wes Hills for a role behind every-down starter David Johnson.

