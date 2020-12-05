site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' D.J. Foster: Jumps from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Cardinals elevated Foster to the active roster Saturday.
Foster is slated to play a fifth straight game with the Cardinals. He hasn't played an offensive snap since Week 9. Instead, he's contributed on special-teams coverage, posting three tackles so far.
