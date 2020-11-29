site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' D.J. Foster: Jumps to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Nov 28, 2020
Cardinals elevated Foster to the active roster Saturday.
It's an interesting move, as the Cardinals already have four healthy running backs on the roster. The 27-year-old is rarely involved on offense, though, so he'll likely stick to special-teams coverage. Foster has recorded two tackles through five games.
