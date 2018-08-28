Foster (knee) has been placed on IR, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With Foster -- who suffered both a torn ACL and MCL in Sunday's preseason game against the Cowboys -- out for the season, the Cardinals bolstered their running back depth Tuesday by signing Darius Victor.

