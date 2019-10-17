Cardinals' D.J. Foster: Limited Thursday
Foster (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Foster appears to have suffered his hamstring injury mid-week, given that he wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report. It's a positive sign that the depth running back wasn't held out of practice entirely, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be cleared to play Sunday against the Giants. Foster does all his damage on special teams for Arizona.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Waivers: Injury replacements
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, trade rumors, injuries
The Chiefs have some issues heading into tonight's AFC West duel in Denver, and Chris Towers...