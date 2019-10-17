Play

Foster (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Foster appears to have suffered his hamstring injury mid-week, given that he wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report. It's a positive sign that the depth running back wasn't held out of practice entirely, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be cleared to play Sunday against the Giants. Foster does all his damage on special teams for Arizona.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories