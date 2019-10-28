Cardinals' D.J. Foster: Moves to injured reserve
Foster (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Foster missed the last two games with the hamstring issue and is now likely to be sidelined for the rest of the season. Kenyan Drake was acquired from Miami (pending a physical) to bolster Arizona's running game while David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) nurse injuries.
