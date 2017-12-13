Foster played 21 of 65 offensive snaps during Sunday's 12-7 win against the Titans.

In the absence of Adrian Peterson the last two games, Kerwynn Williams has been the lead back, accruing 185 yards from scrimmage. Behind Williams, though, Foster has served as a change-of-pace option. With 49 snaps on offense total during that span, Foster has notched four carries for 12 yards and gathered in four of seven passes for 26 yards. Reps will likely dry up if Peterson gets over his neck injury, but there's no timetable for his return, all but guaranteeing touches for Foster moving forward.