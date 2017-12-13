Cardinals' D.J. Foster: Playing bit role on offense
Foster played 21 of 65 offensive snaps during Sunday's 12-7 win against the Titans.
In the absence of Adrian Peterson the last two games, Kerwynn Williams has been the lead back, accruing 185 yards from scrimmage. Behind Williams, though, Foster has served as a change-of-pace option. With 49 snaps on offense total during that span, Foster has notched four carries for 12 yards and gathered in four of seven passes for 26 yards. Reps will likely dry up if Peterson gets over his neck injury, but there's no timetable for his return, all but guaranteeing touches for Foster moving forward.
More News
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...