Foster (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Foster strictly has played special teams to this point in the season, but he might have been part of the offense this week with David Johnson (ankle) considered a game-time decision. In any case, Chase Edmonds is left as the only healthy running back on Arizona's roster, with Justin Davis waiting on the practice squad.

