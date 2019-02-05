Foster (knee) said he is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation from the ACL tear he suffered in late August, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official website reports.

After playing 10 games for the Patriots and Cardinals over the previous two years, Foster made his case for a spot on Arizona's 53-man roster during training camp in 2018, but he then tore his ACL in the third week of the preseason. He's now scheduled to become a restricted free agent and said he hopes to stay with the Cardinals under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Foster's background as a part-time wide receiver in college could make him useful as a backup to David Johnson, with Kingsbury coming from a pass-happy background at Texas Tech. Of course, the 25-year-old will still need to battle for a roster spot once he regains his health, as the Cardinals have other depth options in the form of Chase Edmonds, T.J. Logan and Brandon Wilds.