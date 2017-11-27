Cardinals' D.J. Foster: Set to take on more snaps
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Foster will get more snaps while Kerwynn Williams recovers from cracked ribs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams and Foster had replaced Andre Ellington on passing downs, and Foster's presence on the roster helps to explain why the team released Ellington in a surprise move last week. Foster played both running back and wide receiver at Arizona State, and then latched on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent last season. The team seemingly wanted to develop him as a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield, but there wasn't room on the roster after Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee came on in free agency. The Cardinals poached Foster from New England's practice squad in September but didn't use him in games until the past two weeks. He's already caught five of six targets for 44 yards on only 27 offensive snaps, adding one carry for four yards and two kickoff returns for 50 yards. Williams only played 14 snaps the past two weeks, so his absence shouldn't make a huge difference as Foster continues to cement his place in the Arizona offense.
