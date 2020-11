The Cardinals elevated Foster to the active roster Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Kenyan Drake (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, so Foster will add experienced depth behind expected workhorse Chase Edmonds, although rookies Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward could have roles as well. Foster, who turns 27 years old this month, has played in 18 NFL games, recording 13 carries for 43 yards and 18 receptions for 135 yards.