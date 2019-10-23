Play

Foster (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice.

The 25-year-old missed last week's game due to the injury, and hasn't logged a good start for his chances to suit up for Sunday's game against the Saints. Foster has been restricted to special team's snaps this season, and faces an even tougher challenge to see time, as the team added veterans Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner to it's roster Wednesday. Foster will likely need to log at least a limited practice session to have a chance to play.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories