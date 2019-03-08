Cardinals' D.J. Foster: Sticking in Arizona
The Cardinals signed Foster (knee) to a one-year contract Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Foster has held promise since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016, but he was active just 10 times in his first two seasons before tearing his ACL in August and missing the entire 2018 campaign. Assuming his rehab goes as planned, he may have a tough time supplanting those above him on the depth chart in Arizona, namely David Johnson, Chase Edmonds and T.J. Logan.
