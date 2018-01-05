Foster totaled six rushes for 19 yards and reeled in 17 of 28 passes for 133 yards in seven games with the Cardinals during the 2017 season.

Plucked from the Patriots' practice squad in the aftermath of David Johnson's dislocated wrist in the season opener, Foster didn't make an appearance until Week 11. Thereafter, Foster was consistently targeted in the passing game, whether Blaine Gabbert or Drew Stanton (knee) was under center, averaging four targets per game. A contributor on kickoff returns as well, Foster posted the highest average (23.0 yards per on his eight chances) among Cardinals, which could be the determining factor for a roster spot next fall in what's expected to be a crowded backfield.