Cardinals' D.J. Foster: Totals 133 receiving yards in 2017
Foster totaled six rushes for 19 yards and reeled in 17 of 28 passes for 133 yards in seven games with the Cardinals during the 2017 season.
Plucked from the Patriots' practice squad in the aftermath of David Johnson's dislocated wrist in the season opener, Foster didn't make an appearance until Week 11. Thereafter, Foster was consistently targeted in the passing game, whether Blaine Gabbert or Drew Stanton (knee) was under center, averaging four targets per game. A contributor on kickoff returns as well, Foster posted the highest average (23.0 yards per on his eight chances) among Cardinals, which could be the determining factor for a roster spot next fall in what's expected to be a crowded backfield.
More News
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.