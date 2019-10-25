Foster (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's contest at New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Foster hasn't practiced since he was listed as limited on the Cardinals' injury report Thursday, Oct. 17. Prior to that point, he was contained to just special teams, but the fact David Johnson (ankle) received just three snaps on offense Week 7 against the Giants would have opened the door for Foster to contribute on offense behind Chase Edmonds. Instead, Foster will miss a second game in a row while Johnson enters this weekend as questionable to suit up again.