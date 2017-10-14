Play

Humphries (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Humphries finally looks to be clear of the knee injury he sustained against the Lions in Week 1 after putting in a full practice Friday. The 23-year-old will likely return to his spot at starting left tackle Sunday.

