Humphries (back) will not play again this season, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Humphries hasn't played since Week 9, but he wasn't placed on IR until Saturday. The 28-year-old will now set his sights on being ready for next season, while the Cardinals will patch another hole in their offensive line, which has dealt with multiple injuries to starters this season.