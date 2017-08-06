Humphries is dealing with a "mild" hamstring strain but is still expected to play in Saturday's preason game against the Raiders, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It doesn't sound like Humphries is dealing with anything serious here, as he's projected to be back in action within a few days.

