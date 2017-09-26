Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Expected to return for Week 4
Humphries (knee) is expected to play in Week 4's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
As expected, Humphries should be back on the field Sunday after missing the last two weeks. Following a rough outing from the offensive line Monday night, Humphries' return will be a key one for Arizona.
