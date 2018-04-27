Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Fifth-year option exercised
The Cardinals have exercised the fifth-year option on Humphries' (knee) contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Cardinals evidently like how Humphries has developed since his disappointing rookie season. Moreover, the team must not be too concerned over his prospects of fully recovering from the dislocated kneecap that prematurely ended his 2017 season. Barring any delay in Humphries' recovery process, the 2015 first-round pick is expected to start at left tackle in advance of the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Should be ready by Week 1•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Not dealing with torn ACL•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands on IR•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Suffers ACL tear Thursday•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Out for remainder of game•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Questionable to return•
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...
-
Seattle surprises with Penny pick
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Seattle making the surprise selection of running back Rashaad Penny...
-
Moore a Steve Smith Carolina clone?
The Panthers snap up Maryland receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of the NFL Draft, and...
-
Martavis as Raider? Curb enthusiasm
The Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Dave Richard says...