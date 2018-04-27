The Cardinals have exercised the fifth-year option on Humphries' (knee) contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Cardinals evidently like how Humphries has developed since his disappointing rookie season. Moreover, the team must not be too concerned over his prospects of fully recovering from the dislocated kneecap that prematurely ended his 2017 season. Barring any delay in Humphries' recovery process, the 2015 first-round pick is expected to start at left tackle in advance of the 2018 campaign.