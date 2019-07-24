Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Humphries (knee) has been fully cleared for training camp, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Humphries had been battling a right knee injury since the start of the 2017 season, finishing both of the last two years on injured reserve. As evidenced by this news, Humphries will be available for the start of training camp, where he enters the favorite to earn the starting left tackle spot for 2019.