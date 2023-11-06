Humphries received an X-ray on his right ankle after Sunday's loss to the Browns, which didn't reveal any damage, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Humphries left the game early and was unable to return. A negative X-ray should be considered good news, although it's not clear if he is still in danger of missing any time. More about his potential status for Week 10 against the Falcons will likely be available when the team releases its first injury report later in the week