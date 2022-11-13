Humphries (back) has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Humphries was previously sidelined with a back injury against the Vikings in Week 9, but he was able to suit up again for last week's loss to the Seahawks. Now, the 28-year-old's health appears to have taken a step back, and his next chance to play will come against the 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21. With Humphries out, Josh Jones should step in as Arizona's starting right tackle.
