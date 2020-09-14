Humphries sustained an undisclosed injury during Sunday's 24-20 win over the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Humphries jogged off the field under his own power, but Jess Root of USA Today notes that he did not retake the field Week 1. The starting left tackle will work to return to full health ahead of Week 2's contest against Washington.
