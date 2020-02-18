Play

The Cardinals and Humphries agreed on a three-year, $45 million contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Cardinals wasted no time signing their first-round pick in 2015, as he was set to hit the open market this offseason. Per Garafolo, the deal will include $29 million guaranteed, and Humphries will make $30 million over the first two seasons. Although he's battled injuries, Humphries has started 43 games for the Cardinals over the past four seasons and is expected to operate as the team's starting left tackle heading into the 2020 season.

