Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Inks three-year deal
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed on a three-year, $45 million contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Cardinals wasted no time signing their first-round pick in 2015, as he was set to hit the open market this offseason. Per Garafolo, the deal will include $29 million guaranteed, and Humphries will make $30 million over the first two seasons. Although he's battled injuries, Humphries has started 43 games for the Cardinals over the past four seasons and is expected to operate as the team's starting left tackle heading into the 2020 season.
More News
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Gains medical clearence•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Taking part in OTAs•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Not clear of knee issue•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Knee injury still bothersome•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Placed on IR•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Sidelined Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 2 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 2 XFL DFS contests now that we have...
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
Dynasty Trade Values Chart
Heath Cummings reveals his Dynasty trade chart and explains how he came up with Patrick Mahomes...
-
XFL Week 1 review, Week 2 preview
Ben Gretch goes over some of the key data from Week 1 in the XFL, focusing on playing time...
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.