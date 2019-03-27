Coach Kliff Kingsbury is unsure whether Humphries (knee) will be ready for the start of the Cardinals' offseason program on April 8, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

Humphries has dealt with a right knee injury since Week 1 of the 2017 season, which forced him to IR both of the last two years. The only known diagnosis was a dislocated kneecap, torn medial patellofemoral ligament and torn quadriceps. When available, Humphries is the Cardinals' starting left tackle. However, his rookie deal expires after the upcoming campaign, so renewed health will be key for his future earning power.