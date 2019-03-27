Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Knee injury still bothersome
Coach Kliff Kingsbury is unsure whether Humphries (knee) will be ready for the start of the Cardinals' offseason program on April 8, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.
Humphries has dealt with a right knee injury since Week 1 of the 2017 season, which forced him to IR both of the last two years. The only known diagnosis was a dislocated kneecap, torn medial patellofemoral ligament and torn quadriceps. When available, Humphries is the Cardinals' starting left tackle. However, his rookie deal expires after the upcoming campaign, so renewed health will be key for his future earning power.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...