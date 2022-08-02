The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
More News
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Put on COVID list•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Gearing up Monday•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Surfaces on injury report•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Ready to rock•
-
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Injured Sunday•