Humphries suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 27-0 loss to the Browns on Sunday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Humphries was unable to return to the game, although it's not clear how significant the injury may or may not be. More about his potential status for Week 10 against the Falcons will likely be available when the team releases its first injury report later in the week.
