Humphries (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Earlier in the week, Odegard reported that Humphries was expected to battle through the "mild" hamstring injury, but that's not a forgone conclusion with the questionable tag. It's possible that the offensive lineman could now be held out as a precautionary measure.

