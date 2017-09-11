Head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Humphries will sit out a "maximum" of two weeks due to a right MCL injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals lost their starting left tackle early in Sunday's game at Detroit, and while Carson Palmer was sacked only once, he was under almost constant pressure thereafter. In Humphries' absence, expect John Wetzel to get the nod in the starting lineup, though veteran Jared Veldheer could move from right to left tackle in order to solidify Palmer's blind side.