Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Not dealing with torn ACL
Humphries (knee) is not dealing with a torn ACL but rather a dislocated kneecap, torn medial patellofemoral ligament and torn quadriceps, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Humphries went down in Week 10 against the Seahawks with a right knee injury that was first believed to have involved damage to his ACL. The offensive lineman is "optimistic" he'll be back in time for training camp but there is no firm timeline for his recovery.
