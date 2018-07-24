Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Not on PUP list
Humphries (knee) was not placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Humphries was limited throughout offseason activities as he continued to recover from a dislocated right kneecap and tore the medial patellofemoral ligament and quadriceps in his right leg -- an injury he suffered in the second half of last season. His absence from the PUP list is a reassuring sign that the tackle will be fully cleared for action by the time the regular season rolls around.
