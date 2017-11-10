Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Out for remainder of game
Humphries (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Seahawks.
Humphries missed four contests earlier in the season due to a similar knee injury. Look for more updates on the left tackle's status to come next week once the Cardinals resume practice.
