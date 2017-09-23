Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Out for Sunday's game
Humphries (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
His projected absence will mark the second consecutive game he has missed. The injury was said to keep Humphries out for a maximum of two weeks, so it's likely he'll make a return in Week 4.
