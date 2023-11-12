Humphries (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Humphries drew a questionable designation after injuring his ankle in last week's loss to the Browns. It appears his health is not back up to par, so Arizona will lean on the side of caution here. In his absence, Kelvin Beachum is the prime candidate to fill in on the offensive line.