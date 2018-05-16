Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Participating in OTAs
Humphries (knee) was limited at the Cardinals' first OTA practice Tuesday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports. "I'm still a little timid in my steps here and there," Humphries said. "Just because I've been doing a lot of stuff on 'air' so this is my first time getting in front of people."
Humphries' third campaign, and second as a starter, was cut short Week 10, when he dislocated his right kneecap and tore the medial patellofemoral ligament and quadriceps in his right leg. Although his reps were capped Tuesday, he took part in every drill, occasionally subbing out to avoid undue strain on his lower body. There's an expectation the left tackle will be ready to roll by the regular-season opener, and his participation at the start of OTAs signals Humphries is on the right path.
