Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Practicing in full
Humphries (knee) has been a full participant in training camp, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Humphries is bouncing back from a Nov. 9 incident when the offensive lineman suffered a dislocated kneecap, torn medial patellofemoral ligament and torn quadriceps. He avoided the PUP list going into training camp after being limited in offseason practices, but he now seems to be practicing without restrictions. Humphries is expected to be the Cardinals' starting left tackle in 2018.
