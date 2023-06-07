Humphries (back) participated in practice Wednesday at OTAs, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Humphries, who ended 2022 on injured reserve with a back injury he suffered in Week 9, had been rehabbing on side fields to start OTAs, but he donned a uniform Wednesday and participated in parts of practice for the first time this offseason. The 2015 first-round pick will presumably reclaim his spot as the Cardinals' starting left tackle to begin 2023.
