Humphries (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Humphries exited Arizona's Week 9 loss to the Browns after suffering an ankle injury, and even though he didn't practice all week, he's got a chance to suit up this Sunday. If the veteran offensive lineman misses the Cardinals' Week 10 contest, Kelvin Beachum is expected to step in at left tackle.